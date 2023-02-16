Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 857,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,439. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,240,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

