Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.80.
Ziff Davis Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of ZD stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,977. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.