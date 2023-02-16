Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -4% to -1% yr/yr or $1.375 billion to $1.418 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Zebra Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.44. The company had a trading volume of 555,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

