ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0495

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $459,901.68 and $54.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00190256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

