Zambesigold (ZGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,742.55

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $49.96 million and $61,742.55 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

