Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

