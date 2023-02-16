Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.98. 96,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 241,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NetEase Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Youdao by 41.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

