Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.6% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $307.62. 24,966,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,740,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

