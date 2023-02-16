XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. XSGD has a market cap of $43.15 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,451,733 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

