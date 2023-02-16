XRUN Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $314.02 million and $136,989.51 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

