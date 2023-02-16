Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,205. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 59,171 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

