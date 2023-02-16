Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Cap Reaches $60.71 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $60.71 million and approximately $33,849.89 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,898.17 or 0.28210986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02628635 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $19,296.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.