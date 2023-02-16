WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.09 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $304.09 million and $55.73 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01318393 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006145 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.01641933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02937485 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

