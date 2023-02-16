Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.86

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.86 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.84). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 848,923 shares trading hands.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

