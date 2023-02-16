WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 39,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.