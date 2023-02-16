WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
DGRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 39,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.