Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

