Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417,418 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.53% of Weyerhaeuser worth $111,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 276,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
