Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $105.04. 381,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,317. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

