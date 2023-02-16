Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WAB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,118. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

