Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 31,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.