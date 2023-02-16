Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

