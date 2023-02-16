Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
