Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.6% per year over the last three years.

WIW opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 743,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

