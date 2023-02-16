Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.6% per year over the last three years.
WIW opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.56.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
