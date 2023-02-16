Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

