Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HYI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

