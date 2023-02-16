Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE HYI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
