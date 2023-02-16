Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
