Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5,000,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.