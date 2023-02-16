West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.399 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$108.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.09. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$89.95 and a 52 week high of C$132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.40.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.