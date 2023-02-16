West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
WFG opened at $82.32 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
