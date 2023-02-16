West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $82.32 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

About West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

