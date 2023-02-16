Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.53 EPS.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 1,854,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,541. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

