Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 879,008 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,844,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 550,348 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.