Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 5.3 %

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.87.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.