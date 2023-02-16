Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.