Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %
Waste Connections stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
