Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,152. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Man Group plc increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.