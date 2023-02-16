Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391,602 shares of company stock worth $802,932,498 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $14,978,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 137,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 925,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,281,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.