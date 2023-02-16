Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $248.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

