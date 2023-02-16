Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

