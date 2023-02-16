Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 441 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.