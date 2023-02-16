Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,958,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,277,000 after acquiring an additional 294,837 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 188,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 107.2% during the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 32,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.