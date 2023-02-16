VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $10.69. VOXX International shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 40,394 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

VOXX International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,747,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in VOXX International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in VOXX International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 186,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

