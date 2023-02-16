Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,171. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

