Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.52

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 5669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.