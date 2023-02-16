Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,832,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $504,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 158,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Visa by 43.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,108,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after purchasing an additional 334,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.74. 846,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

