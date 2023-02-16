Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.16. 605,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $427.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

