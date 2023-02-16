Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.90 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.90 million and $411,324.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,977.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00413225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00652581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00539445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00171946 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,126,510 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

