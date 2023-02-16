Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 141,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,780,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,948 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 251,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.