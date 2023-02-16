Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,117.24

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $77.16 million and $9,117.24 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $35.89 or 0.00146281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

