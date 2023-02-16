Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 23,613 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $130,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

SNPS stock traded down $20.17 on Thursday, reaching $359.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,038. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.75.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

