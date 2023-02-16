Verge Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $53.04 million and $1.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00416192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00091323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00671088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00546217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00173468 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,026,388 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

