Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Hits $58.97 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.97 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423769 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.59 or 0.28071225 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02187886 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

