Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.13 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 700,947 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £59.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.04.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.