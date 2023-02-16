Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.25 and last traded at C$21.33. 7,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.54.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.